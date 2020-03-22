|
EDWARDS JOANNE M.
Age 66, of Cranberry Township, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Daughter of the late Joseph and Maria Marck; wife of Charles C. Edwards; loving mother of two children and their spouses: Ian C. Edwards (Cindy) and Lyndsey Edwards O'Connor (Kala); proud grandmother of Seth and Luke Edwards; sister of John Marck and Nancy Calderon; also survived by many loving friends. Joanne loved creating and appreciating art, whether through drawing or writing, and seeing in nature the presence of God as the "Quintessential Artist." She was deeply spiritual and had a profound faith in Jesus Christ, with whom she walked for her entire life, taking up her own cross through her courageous 27-year battle with multiple sclerosis. She also had a robust, infectious sense of humor that brought joy and levity into the lives of those she touched. Services private. In lieu of flowers, for those that are able, make memorial contributions to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. You can also honor Joanne by taking a moment to express gratitude to someone you love, engage in a random act of kindness, make someone feel heard, and practice laughter as a form of holiness. Arrangements entrusted to DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2020