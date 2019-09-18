|
|
FULLEN JOANNE M. (NEE)
Age 82, of Mt. Lebanon, on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Wife of the late Ross S. Fullen; loving mother of Mary Pat (Kevin) Wolfe and Loretta (Allan) Hartman; grandmother of Suzanne (Matt) Brawn, Michael (Meagan) Hartman and Ross Wolfe; great-grandmother of Braedyn Brawn and Jacob Hartman; sister of John Nee and the late Mary Moore. Family and friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Sunday, September 22 from 1-5 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Winifred Church on Monday, September 23 at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kane Foundation, 300 Kane Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15243. www.laughlinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019