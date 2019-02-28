JENCO JOANNE M. (YARNOVICH)

Age 78, of West Mifflin, died peacefully at home on Monday, February 25, 2019. Born April 21, 1940, in McKeesport, daughter of the late John and Mary (Kopolovich) Yarnovich. Mrs. Jenco was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Duquesne, the Parish Club, GCW Women's Club, Secretary for Riverview Homes Association, a former member and Recording Secretary and Financial Secretary for the Duquesne Junior Tamburitzans, and a 50 year member of Beta Sigma Phi, Laureate Delta Chapter, having served as Past President, Treasurer and Recording Secretary. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Jenco; and two brothers, John "Sonny" Yarnovich and Leonard Yarnovich. She is survived by her beloved husband, Joseph G. Jenco; a son, Matthew Jenco of Munhall; and a daughter, Jennifer Belo of Colorado; and three grandchildren, Danjela and Nadija Belo and Hunter Jenco. Family and friends will be received in the WILLIAM S. SKOVRANKO MEMORIAL HOME, INC., Richford and Commonwealth Aves., Duquesne from 6-8 p.m. on Friday and 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. A Blessing in the Memorial Home on Monday, March 4, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. will be followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Ss. Peter and Paul Church with Rev. John Cuccaro as celebrant. Burial will follow in Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, West Mifflin.