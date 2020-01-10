Home

Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
6:00 PM
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
JOANNE M. (GURCAK) MILLER

JOANNE M. (GURCAK) MILLER Obituary
MILLER JOANNE M. (GURCAK)

Age 63, of Brookline, on January 8, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Jane (Whiteside) Gurcak; cherished mother of Michael Grollmus and Heather Wiseman (Beak); dear sister of Steve (Patty), Paul (Michele) and John Gurcak; loving grandmother of Kody, Elizabeth, Zakkery and Dominick; one precious great-granddaughter Samantha; adored aunt of Christina, Kara, Kim and Melissa; treasured cousin and friend of many. Visitation Sat. from noon-2pm and 4pm until the 6pm Memorial Service at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA. 15226. 412-343-1506 or ballfc.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020
