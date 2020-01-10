|
MILLER JOANNE M. (GURCAK)
Age 63, of Brookline, on January 8, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Jane (Whiteside) Gurcak; cherished mother of Michael Grollmus and Heather Wiseman (Beak); dear sister of Steve (Patty), Paul (Michele) and John Gurcak; loving grandmother of Kody, Elizabeth, Zakkery and Dominick; one precious great-granddaughter Samantha; adored aunt of Christina, Kara, Kim and Melissa; treasured cousin and friend of many. Visitation Sat. from noon-2pm and 4pm until the 6pm Memorial Service at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA. 15226. 412-343-1506 or ballfc.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020