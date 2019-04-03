VANYO JOANNE M.

Of Bethel Park, on Saturday, March 30, 2019, age 63; beloved daughter of Pearl (Cichoski) and the late Joseph Vanyo; loving sister of Jeanie Detig (Raymond), Carol Holmes (James) and Joe Vanyo (Cheryl); devoted aunt of Kristy, Brian, Stacie, Lindsay, Michelle and Joey. Joanne was a dedicated and compassionate oncology nurse at Allegheny General Hospital. She was faithful and selfless in everything she did and spent her whole life caring for others. She also enjoyed quilting and was an excellent seamstress. A Memorial Mass will be Monday, April 8th at 10:00 a.m. in St. Joan of Arc Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Angel Ridge Animal Rescue, 390 Old Hickory Ridge Road, Meadowlands, PA 15347. Arrangements entrusted to DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME.