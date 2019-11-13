Home

POWERED BY

Services
Young Funeral Home (Burgettstown)
23 Erie Mine Rd
Burgettstown, PA 15021
724-947-2049
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Young Funeral Home (Burgettstown)
23 Erie Mine Rd
Burgettstown, PA 15021
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Burgettstown
Resources
More Obituaries for JOANNE VALENTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOANNE MARIE (GUIDO) VALENTI


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOANNE MARIE (GUIDO) VALENTI Obituary
VALENTI JOANNE MARIE (GUIDO)

Age 85, died peacefully on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at The Donnell House. Joanne was born August 6, 1934, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late James and Zenobia (Franchina) Guido. She was the wife of the late Anthony Valenti of Atlasburg, PA for 50 years. Joanne was an only child and spent a lot of time with her parents and cousins growing up. As a child, she enjoyed singing and riding horses. She attended Mount Mercy (currently known as Carlow University) studying to become a dietician, then worked as a secretary for Horne's Department Store.  She met her husband, Tony, the love of her life, at a wedding reception. He was also an only child, and together they wanted a large family. Tony and Joanne moved to Atlasburg, PA and built a new home where they raised all six of their children. While raising her family, Joanne was an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church in Burgettstown, Christian Mothers, and the Friends of the Burgettstown Community Library. Joanne treasured her role as wife and mother and hosted many holiday events, family reunions, graduation parties, and business dinners. She also enjoyed cooking, drawing, driving (chauffeuring her kids) reading, knitting, crafting, calligraphy, ceramics, puzzles, watching Steeler games and Turner Classics, as well as traveling with her husband and mother during retirement.  She supported her husband in several business ventures including, Valenti Service Station, JV-TV Video, and JV-TV Collectibles and Antiques in Slovan and Burgettstown.  She will be remembered for her words of wisdom, spoken with her gentle and kind voice: "Roll with the Punches." "If you have a bad dream, make the Sign of the Cross." "You can catch more flies with honey than with vinegar." and "Stop and Smell the Roses." Her favorite songs were "There are Twenty-Four Hours of Sunshine" which she brought into the lives of many and "True Love" which she leaves as her legacy. She is survived by her children, Rosemary Valenti (Doug Ickert), James Valenti (Dolly), Zee Ann Poerio (James), Josette Comis (James), Maria Eckhouse (Morris), and Annette Massengill (Dennis).  She is also survived by her grandchildren, J.T. Penderville, Jamie Isiminger (Travis), Josh Penderville (Molly), Joseph Valenti (Katie), Johnna Valenti, Anthony Poerio, Dominic Poerio (Carla), Allen Eckhouse, Jimmy, Gina, Marco and Maria Massengill, and her great-grandchildren, Jacey Harn and Anthony Valenti. Friends will be received Thursday, November, 14, 2019 from 1 to 5 p.m. at YOUNG FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 23 Erie Mine Road, Burgettstown, PA 15021(724) 947-2049. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Burgettstown with the Reverend Harry Bielewicz as celebrant (Everyone please meet at church) Interment will be at Holy Souls Cemetery in Carnegie. Donations may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church or the Burgettstown Community Library. www.youngfhinc.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOANNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -