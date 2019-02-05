CASSANO JOANNE MARY

Age 77, peacefully went home to heaven on Sunday morning, February 3, 2019. Louis, her beloved husband of 56 years, was by her side. Joanne had the kindest heart and the warmest smile. She was compassionate and genuine. She did all things with grace, purpose, and style. She lived a joyful life. Joanne was a devoted wife, loving mother, Nana, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and dear friend and neighbor. She had a passion for helping others. She will be remembered for her love, friendship, loyalty, and laughter, as well as her remarkable strength and positive attitude. Joanne always had a thirst for knowledge and a strong work ethic. She enjoyed working as a receptionist, tending to her amazing flower garden, cooking and baking for family and friends, music, card club, Jeopardy, and Hallmark movies. We will miss her cheery voice wishing us a good morning, homemade pizzas, and legendary nut rolls. Joanne was grateful for her church family in helping her to renew her faith in Christ for her salvation. She was a light to many and her light will continue to shine in the hearts of all who knew her and loved her. She will forever be our hero. Joanne is survived by her husband, Louis; children, Tisa (Rod) Janoski, Vincent (Kristine), and Christopher (Mary); grandchildren, Larissa (Nick) Hamilton, Lauren, Nathan, Andrew, Adam and Peter; brother, Walter Wayne (Joyce Dodsworth); brother-in-law, Tony (Mary) Palatucci, and nephews and families. Special thank you for the love, care, and support provided by the incredible staff at Manor Care Whitehall, The UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and Shadyside Hospital. Friends and family will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood, 15227 on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., in Mount Lebanon Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 255 Washington Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15216. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Please send condolences to:

www.johnfslater.com