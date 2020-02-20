|
|
SGRO JoANNE MARY
Age 66, of Rockland Township, Venango County, formerly of Pittsburgh, died Sunday afternoon, February 16, 2020, following a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born in Pittsburgh on April 20, 1953 to the late Joseph and Beverly (Klette) Sgro. She was of the catholic faith. JoAnne was employed as an emergency room nurse at Shadyside Hospital for 30 years. Surviving are six sisters: Laurel (Bob) McGuinness, Annette (Dennis) Dunn, Kathleen Sgro, Beverly Sgro, Donis (the late Al) Vennare, and Lucine (Dano) DaBecco; and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. As per her wishes, there will be no visitation. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of HILE-BEST FUNERAL HOME in Seneca, PA. To express online condolences, please visit www.hilebest.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020