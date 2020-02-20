Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hile-Best Funeral Home
2781 State Rte 257
Seneca, PA 16346
(814) 678-3355
Resources
More Obituaries for JoANNE SGRO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoANNE MARY SGRO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JoANNE MARY SGRO Obituary
SGRO JoANNE MARY

Age 66, of Rockland Township, Venango County, formerly of Pittsburgh, died Sunday afternoon, February 16, 2020, following a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born in Pittsburgh on April 20, 1953 to the late Joseph and Beverly (Klette) Sgro. She was of the catholic faith. JoAnne was employed as an emergency room nurse at Shadyside Hospital for 30 years. Surviving are six sisters: Laurel (Bob) McGuinness, Annette (Dennis) Dunn, Kathleen Sgro, Beverly Sgro, Donis (the late Al) Vennare, and Lucine (Dano) DaBecco; and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. As per her wishes, there will be no visitation.  A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of HILE-BEST FUNERAL HOME in Seneca, PA.  To express online condolences, please visit www.hilebest.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JoANNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -