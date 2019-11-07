Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for JOANNE FEGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOANNE MENZER FEGAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOANNE MENZER FEGAN Obituary
FEGAN JOANNE MENZER

Joanne Menzer Fegan joined our Heavenly Father on November 1, 2019, at the age of 85. Joanne was born in Atlantic City, NJ, to Joseph and Mary Donaldson in September of 1934, and was the youngest of four children. Joanne was an avid bridge player, achieving life master status. She loved to travel, enjoyed her family and friends and helping make other people's lives better. Her generosity is truly unsurpassed. Originally a Pittsburgh resident for over 50 years, Joanne moved to Phoenixville, Pennsylvania in 1992, where she resided until her passing. She is survived by her husband, Robert Fegan; her daughter, Laura; and her two grandchildren. She was a spiritual woman and involved with numerous charitable organizations. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family and all who had the blessing of knowing her. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday 11 a.m., at St. Bernard Church, Mt. Lebanon (EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Arrangements by WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, (412-221-3333). View and add condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOANNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -