FEGAN JOANNE MENZER
Joanne Menzer Fegan joined our Heavenly Father on November 1, 2019, at the age of 85. Joanne was born in Atlantic City, NJ, to Joseph and Mary Donaldson in September of 1934, and was the youngest of four children. Joanne was an avid bridge player, achieving life master status. She loved to travel, enjoyed her family and friends and helping make other people's lives better. Her generosity is truly unsurpassed. Originally a Pittsburgh resident for over 50 years, Joanne moved to Phoenixville, Pennsylvania in 1992, where she resided until her passing. She is survived by her husband, Robert Fegan; her daughter, Laura; and her two grandchildren. She was a spiritual woman and involved with numerous charitable organizations. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family and all who had the blessing of knowing her. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday 11 a.m., at St. Bernard Church, Mt. Lebanon (EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Arrangements by WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, (412-221-3333). View and add condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019