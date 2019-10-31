|
MURRAY JOANNE (KILGORE)
Age 82, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory devoted husband of 62 years, Ernest R. Murray; beloved children, Sandra L. Murray, Diane L. Murray, Catherine (Harry) Haywood; four loving grandsons, Jalyle T. Murray, Kristopher A. Hollis, Lance, Jr. and Dion Williams; one great-granddaughter, Tyrae M. Murray; sister; Janie Ruth Moore of South Carolina; sister-in-law, Louise (Howard) Murray; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends too numerous to mention. She also was a dedicated employee of 34 years at H.J. Heinz and a devoted member of St. John The Evangelist Baptist Church. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at St. John The Evangelist Baptist Church, 4537 Chatsworth Ave., Pittsburgh where services will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. Interment Homewood Cemetery. Arrangements by the TUNIE FUNERAL HOME. www.tuniefuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019