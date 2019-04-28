HAMER JOANNE N.

Age 83, of Springville, passed away April 24, 2019. She was born December 26, 1935, in Pittsburgh, PA, the daughter of the late William and Phyllis (Bennett) Norris. She married James Hamer (1955), high school sweetheart and love of her life, who preceded her in passing on April 28, 2005, after almost 50 years of marriage. Amongst her many talents which included Head Majorette of West Deer High School (1953) and years of dance, she was an avid crossword enthusiast and was always up for her favorite card games: 500 Rummy, Euchre, or Beat Your Neighbor! Every Sunday you could find her cheering on the Colts or any NBA team. It is said that Joanne represented the epitome of kindness and compassion. Her warm demeanor and easy smile made all that knew her feel welcomed, important, and loved. The ever present twinkle in her eye and quick wit always made you feel you were an "insider" to a private joke, just between you. She will forever be loved by many and greatly missed by all. She is survived by three children, Cheryl (Karen) Duffield, Jeffrey (Lorri) Hamer, and Carol (Dan) Willoughby; five grandchildren, Les Duffield, Phillip Duffield, Chad Hamer, Megan Hamer Dobay, and Justin Willoughby; and a sister-in-law, Harriet Schwartz. She was preceded in passing by two brothers, William Norris and Herbert Norris. We are blessed in the knowledge that you are where all God's angels are meant to be, please give Dad our love. Until we meet again. Services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at FLANNER BUCHANAN-HAMILTON MEMORIAL PARK, 4180 Westfield Rd. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Flowers are welcomed or memorial contributions may be directed to Crossroads Church of Westfield or Operation Christmas Child-Samaritan's Purse. Online condolences may be shared by visiting flannerbuchanan.com.