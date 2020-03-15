JOANNE NADINE SEKOWSKI

Obituary
SEKOWSKI JOANNE NADINE

Joanne Nadine Sekowski, age 91, of West Mifflin, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. She was born in Altoona, PA on January 8, 1929, the only child of the late John and Eleanor Cassidy Aites. Family and friends will gather at Christ the Light of the World Parish, Holy Name Church, 32 S. 1 st Street, Duquesne, PA 15110 for a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. Procession to cemetery will follow. Arrangements by STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION & MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177). To share a memory or condolence, visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020
