NAGELSON JOANNE

JoAnne Nagelson passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019 at Grandview Care Center in Sun City West, AZ and now resides in Heaven with Jesus, her Lord and Savior. She was born to Richard and Dora Alsip in Danville, KY on September 10, 1934. JoAnne spent her childhood in Cincinnati, Ohio and graduated from Deer Park High School in 1952. It was at Deer Park where she met her future husband and life companion Paul Nagelson. Paul and JoAnne were married in 1956 and spent the next 63 years together. They raised two sons, Scott and Todd, living in Cincinnati, Columbus, Mansfield, Pittsburgh and Upper Arlington over the course of Paul's career. She and Paul often traveled together hosting customer-focused events around the world. Prior to having children, JoAnne worked for the Alcoa Company as an Executive Secretary. She had many interests including bridge, cooking, baking, crafts and golf. Her passion for gardening was well known and she was a member of several garden clubs in Ohio and Pennsylvania. Soon after, she and Paul retired and moved to Sun City West in 2000; she achieved her Arizona Master Gardener certificate and volunteered for a number of years at the County Extension office, answering questions about the care and feeding of flowers and plants. She was an active church member wherever she and Paul resided, often teaching Sunday School. Most recently, she was a member at Palm West Community Church in Sun City West, Arizona since 2004. JoAnne is survived by her husband Paul; their son Todd of Pittsburgh, PA, and their son Scott (Andrea) of San Francisco; loving mother-in-law to Lisa Clark and Julie Susser; "Grandma Jo" was so proud of her granddaughters, Hayley (Bill Staley), and Caitlin (Colin Anderson); and grandsons, Bryant Nagelson, Ross Nagelson, Stuart McMurran and Archer McMurran. The week before she passed, she had the joy of hearing about the impending birth of Hayley and Bill's child, which would have been her first great-grandchild; she was predeceased by her parents; and her brother, Harold "Buddy" Alsip (Carol). The family would like to thank all the caregivers at Grandview Care Center for making JoAnne feel welcome, loved and comfortable. She had made arrangements to donate her body to science and her cremains will be interred in the Columbarium at her church. A Celebration of JoAnne's Life will be held on April 20, 2019 at 11:00am at Palm West Community Church 13845 W. Stardust Blvd., Sun City West, AZ 85375 telephone: (623) 546-2980. Those who wish may make a contribution to the Palm West Community Church Endowment Fund in JoAnne's memory.