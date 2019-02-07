Home

On Monday, February 4, 2019, Joanne, age 72, of Rankin, passed away peacefully. Beloved daughter of the late Paul and Mary (Molnar) Danko. Loving sister of the late Paul M. Danko, and the late Bernard Danko. Survived by niece, Jackie Hooper, and nephews Bill, Walt, Paul, and Nick. Also, several great-nieces and great-nephews, and many wonderful longtime friends. Joanne retired from Deloitte (CPA Firm) after 37 years. Friends received Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, 107 4th Ave., Rankin, PA. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 12 p.m. at St. John Fisher Catholic Church, Churchill, PA.


www.kutchfuneralhome.org

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 7, 2019
