Age 76, of Castle Shannon, formerly of Point Breeze, peacefully on December 11, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Thomas J. Crowe, Sr. and Nina R. (Tortorete) Crowe; cherished mother of John "Jack" McCarthy (Francesca); dear sister of Thomas J. Crowe, Jr. (Liz), Nina Theys (Late John), Donna Griffin (Matthew, Sr.), Catherine Fleishauer (Ray), Nancy Taylor (Late Keith), Carl Crowe (Ruth) and the late John (Beverly) and Carolyn P. Crowe; adoring grandmother of Kristina, Katelyn, Kathleen and Joseph McCarthy; treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many. Joanne proudly served as finance manager for 45 years at Bob Smith / Kenny Ross Ford in Castle Shannon. Per her request, there will be no public visitation or service. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 14, 2019
