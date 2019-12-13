|
OLECK, M.D. DR. JOANNE ROSE
Age 65, passed away peacefully after a brief illness in her Moon Township home on Thursday, December 12, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born and raised in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, and was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Gilda (Bevilacqua) Fickulak. She is survived by her loving husband, Michael Oleck, and one daughter, Halley (Matt) Schwartz of Northfield, Minnesota; two sisters: Diane (Dan) Baker and Nancy (Carl) Maronde; sisters-in-law, Margaret (Leon) Wilkerson, Shirley (the late Barry) McHugh, and Barbara Oleck; four nieces and six nephews; her precious companion, Angel and grand-dogs, Zoe and Cato. Joanne was a graduate of Canon-McMillan High School, the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, and the University of Pittsburgh with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biochemistry and Biophysics, a Master of Science Degree in Human Genetics, and a Doctor of Medical Science Degree, specializing in Obstetrics and Gynecology. Following a residency at the Indiana University Medical Center in Indianapolis, IN, Joanne practiced at many local hospitals including: Allegheny General Hospital, UPMC Medical Center, Mercy Hospital, Magee Women's Hospital, and Jefferson Hills Center, and was an associate in private practice. She volunteered many years traveling to Guatemala with Surgicorps International using her medical skills to care for underprivileged women. She had many hobbies and interests including art, music, and travel. Joanne recently attained a copyright for her original design trademark for her hand painted silk scarves. She worked her way through school as a docent at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History and as an EMT. Joanne was devoted to her family, friends, many patients, and her family pets. Friends will be received at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Township, PA 15136 on December 15, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at St. Philip Catholic Church, 50 W. Crafton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 151205 on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Humane Animal Rescue, North Side Animal Resource Center, 1101 Western Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233 and Surgicorps International, 3392 Saxonburg Blvd., Suite # 400, Glenshaw, PA 15116. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at www.PittsburghCremation.com.