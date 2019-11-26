Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
SUJANSKY JOANNE S.

Age 88, on Thursday, November 21, 2019, of Baldwin. Beloved wife of the late William B. Sujansky; mother of Heather Lea (Hugh) Royer; grandmother of Leighanne and Abigail; daughter of the late James and Irene Clark; cherished sister of Linda Jopinko. Also survived by nieces, nephews and many friends.  Joanne was a faithful member of and sang in the choir at Zion Lutheran Church. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of her funeral prayer at  12:30 p.m.  Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. in Zion Lutheran Church. If desired, family suggests contributions to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 26, 2019
