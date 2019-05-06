|
|
SPERO JOANNE (WILSON)
Age 76, of Kennedy Twp., on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Beloved wife of Ronald J. Spero; loving sister of Patricia DeMark, Margaret Wilson, Lenore Babcock, and Karen Leto; also survived by one niece, Suzanne DeMark; and one nephew, Bennie Leto, Jr. Private Interment. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to A.S.P.C.A. by mail, PO Box 96929 Washington, DC. 20090-6929 or by phone at 1-800-628-0028. Arrangements by HENNEY, BRADWELL, & NIRELLA. Carnegie. www.henneybradwellnirella.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 6, 2019