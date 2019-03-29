BARTHURST JOANNE T.

Age 81, of McKees Rocks, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019, with family by her side. She was the beloved wife of 39 years to the late James Barthurst; loving mother to John (Chris) Barthurst, Jeanine (Jason) Black, and the late Janice Barthurst; dear grandmother of Ashlee (Ryan) McIlnay, Christopher Stone, Amanda (Chris) Kennedy and Jaymee Stone; and great-grandmother (GiGi) of Cameron and Meela. Family and friends will be received SUNDAY 6-8 PM and MONDAY 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1225 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks, where prayers will be offered TUESDAY, 9:00 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. John of God Parish/St. Mary's Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joanne's name to .