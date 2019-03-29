Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc
1225 Chartiers Ave
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
412-331-3311
Resources
More Obituaries for JOANNE BARTHURST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOANNE T. BARTHURST

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOANNE T. BARTHURST Obituary
BARTHURST JOANNE T.

Age 81, of McKees Rocks, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019, with family by her side. She was the beloved wife of 39 years to the late James Barthurst; loving mother to John (Chris) Barthurst, Jeanine (Jason) Black, and the late Janice Barthurst; dear grandmother of Ashlee (Ryan) McIlnay, Christopher Stone, Amanda (Chris) Kennedy and Jaymee Stone; and great-grandmother (GiGi) of Cameron and Meela. Family and friends will be received SUNDAY 6-8 PM and MONDAY 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1225 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks, where prayers will be offered TUESDAY, 9:00 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. John of God Parish/St. Mary's Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joanne's name to .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now