Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 364-4444
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Shannopin Country Club
1 Windmere Rd
Ben Avon Heights, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JODY BRADEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JODY L. BRADEL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JODY L. BRADEL Obituary
BRADEL JODY L.

Jody L. Bradel, 58, passed away on September 2, 2019 after a difficult battle with cancer. She was surrounded by family and loved ones. A celebration of life will be held on October 20, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Shannopin Country Club, 1 Windmere Rd Ben Avon Heights 15202. In lieu of flowers, Jody would appreciate a remembrance in her name to the Beaver County Humane Society or any animal rescue of your choice for she adored her four legged friends. Please go to www.brandtfuneralhome.com to view full obituary and share online condolences.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JODY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
Download Now