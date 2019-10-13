|
BRADEL JODY L.
Jody L. Bradel, 58, passed away on September 2, 2019 after a difficult battle with cancer. She was surrounded by family and loved ones. A celebration of life will be held on October 20, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Shannopin Country Club, 1 Windmere Rd Ben Avon Heights 15202. In lieu of flowers, Jody would appreciate a remembrance in her name to the Beaver County Humane Society or any animal rescue of your choice for she adored her four legged friends. Please go to www.brandtfuneralhome.com to view full obituary and share online condolences.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019