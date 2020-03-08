CALFE JOE

Joe Calfe, age 70, of Oakmont, PA passed away on Friday, March 6. A lifelong resident of Oakmont, Joe was married to the love of his life Janeice Iole Calfe for 45 years and is survived by extraordinary daughters Meredith Calfe of Squirrel Hill, PA and Marissa (Chad) Snyder of Chicago, IL. He was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Calfe in 2006. As a final example of the sense of humor that sometimes defined him, Joe chose to write his own obituary (of course)! He graduated from Oakmont High School in 1967, received an A.S. from Penn State in 1969, a B.S. from Point Park College in 1974, and an M.B.A. from Duquesne University in 1978. He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served near the South Korean DMZ where he and his fellow non-commissioned officers all contracted similar cancers in later life that eventually claimed all their lives. After college, Joe started a 38 year career with various versions of Koppers, retiring in 2012 after serving 12 years as the Vice President of Governmental Affairs and Purchasing. His greatest joys were his immediate and extended family: mother-in-law, Marguerite Iole (who he could never say no to), James and Judi (Iole) Steiner, Jay and Marcia Iole, Ron and Joni (Iole) Howard; nieces, Jacqueline (Ben) Primack, Jessica (Andrew) Gentilcore, and Cecilia Iole; nephew, Isaac Howard, and his grand dogs Moose and Banjo. Joe and his family were extremely fortunate to have been able to travel extensively to all parts of the world, enjoying great meals, great wines, and great sights. Being a food centric group, Joe enjoyed trying new dishes on trusting family and, although never much of an athlete, biking, and a very modest game of golf, which allowed him to interact with a lot of beautiful people. Friends and relatives are invited to a Memorial Visitation on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. A celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly prefer contributions made in honor of Joe to the Family Hospice Inpatient Unit (Canterbury), 310 Fisk Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201 Oakmont Boulevard Project, P.O. Box 523, Oakmont, PA 15139.