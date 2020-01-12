|
|
McMINN JOE D.
Of Forest Hills, age 85, died on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Joe was the beloved husband of the late Jean McMinn. Son of the late Roy and Ruth McMinn, and brother of the late Frank R. (late Angie) McMinn. Joe is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Joe was a 1952 graduate of Wilkinsburg High School and a 1956 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh. After graduation from Pitt, he joined the Army for military service. Joe retired as an auditor for Cigna Insurance Company. For the past 10 years, Joe has battled Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Because of his steadfast regimen of exercise and rehabilitation therapy he largely contributed to the research of IPF. Joe was fond of being a member of the former Bethany Lutheran Church in Braddock and, since the closure of Bethany, has been a member, volunteer and Past President of Holy Trinity Lutheran in East Pittsburgh. While Jean was alive, she and Joe loved to visit Disney World on a regular basis. Friends are welcome on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. Joe's Funeral Service will be in Holy Trinity Church on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. He will be laid to rest with Military Honors. Memorial donations may be made to the , 810 River Ave., #140, Pgh., PA 15212 or .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020