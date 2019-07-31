Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Services
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Jefferson Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel
JOEANN BOHLANDER

JOEANN BOHLANDER Obituary
BOHLANDER JOEANN

Age 85, of Bethel Park, formerly of Baldwin, on Monday, July 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gene; loving mother of Roberta (Gerald) Clark, David (Denise) and the late Gene; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister of Barbara Ann (late James) Kubes and the late Edward G. (surviving wife Wilhelmena) Trappen. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER'S. Family and friends welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211 on Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Friday 10-10:30 a.m. Services will held at Jefferson Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel Friday 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to . Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019
