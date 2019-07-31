|
|
BOHLANDER JOEANN
Age 85, of Bethel Park, formerly of Baldwin, on Monday, July 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gene; loving mother of Roberta (Gerald) Clark, David (Denise) and the late Gene; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister of Barbara Ann (late James) Kubes and the late Edward G. (surviving wife Wilhelmena) Trappen. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER'S. Family and friends welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211 on Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Friday 10-10:30 a.m. Services will held at Jefferson Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel Friday 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to . Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019