ELCAN, II JOEL ELFRETH
Age 90, of Monroeville, passed away on October 18, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jane M. Elcan; father of Kimberly (Gordon) Sauers; grandfather of Garrett and Ashley Sauers, also survived by nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by parents, Thomas Elcan, Sr. and Rose Allen Cawood; brothers, Thomas Elcan, Jr. and Gail Elcan. In his younger years, he was active in the Boy Scouts of America and went on to become an Eagle Scout. Joel attended Hampden-Sydney College and studied for two years as a pre-med major. He then went on to attend West Virginia University and graduated with a Bachelor's of Science in Electrical Engineering in 1953. While attending WVU, he met his future wife, Jane and would marry her in 1954. He was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He was a 1st Lt. in the Army with the Signal Corps for two years at Fort Huachuca in AZ. Joel worked for Union Switch and Signal for 36 years and retired in August 1991. At Union Switch and Signal, he started out in engineering design and ended as a Senior Marketing Representative. Joel and his late wife, Jane were active members of the Bethel United Presbyterian Church in Monroeville. In his spare time he loved to golf with his friends and was in several bowling leagues. He loved to take his grandchildren Garrett and Ashley to Eat'N Park. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747), where a service will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Plum Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel United Presbyterian Church, 418 Beatty Rd., Monroeville, PA 15146. www.jobefuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019