Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
5405 Steubenville Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15136
412-787-1800
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
5405 Steubenville Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15136
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
5405 Steubenville Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15136
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
8:00 PM
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
5405 Steubenville Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15136
Agee 36, of Stowe Twp., passed away suddenly on Monday, November 4, 2019. Cherished son of Frederick and Nancy (Kronz) Fehl; beloved brother of Jason and Valerie (Darrah) Fehl; loving uncle to Jack Fehl. Joel is survived by his maternal grandfather, John F. and Terry (Braun) Kronz, of Florida, and many uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends. Joel is also survived by his brothers and sisters of Iron Workers Local 3, where he was a proud member. Joel will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends. Family and friends welcome on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. followed by an 8:00 p.m. Blessing Service both at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Twp., PA 15136.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019
