JOEL BOSSARD
BOSSARD JOEL GRAY

Age 90, Gray Bossard, recently of Cherry Hill, NJ, formerly a lifelong resident of Pittsburgh. Beloved husband of 61 years of Ann Elwell Bossard; loving father of Jane (Nick) Marton of Cherry Hill, NJ and Mimi (Alex) Eckman of Naples, FL; adored grandfather of Nick Marton of NYC, NY and Mary Ann Eckman of Columbus, OH and Alexandra Eckman of Naples, FL; brother of Mary Ann Staab of Tulsa, OK and of the late Robert Buzzard and Cynthia Vincent. Gray was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh. He served in the United States Marine Corps as a Second Lieutenant. He worked in the metals industry, serving as Pittsburgh District Manager for the Ohio Ferro Alloys Corporation, later starting his own company in metal sales. He was President of the Pittsburgh Chapter of the American Foundry Association from 1974 to 1975 and later honored as Foundryman of the Year in 1985. He was active in the Foundrymen's educational foundation. He was an elder in the Presbyterian Church. He was also a member emeritus of the Pittsburgh Junta and a 32nd degree Mason. A memorial service will be held at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 799 Washington Road in Mount Lebanon (15228) on May 7, 2019, at 10:30 a. m. There will be no viewing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Western Pennsylvania School for Blind Children located at 201 North Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Arrangements are under the direction of the ORION C. PINKERTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1014 California Ave., Avalon, PA 15202 (412-766-5600). Online condolences may be offered pinkertonfuneralhome.net.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 5, 2019
