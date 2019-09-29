Home

Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
On Friday, September 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Nancy (Weintraub) Merenstein; caring father of Gary Merenstein, Bruce Merenstein (Karen Stranz), Danny Merenstein (Traci Reisner) and Beth Merenstein; brother of Sherree (Marc) Drezner, the late Hershey (late Zelda) Merenstein and the late Dr. Jerry (Bonnie) Merenstein; brother-in-law of Reva (Stanley) Horn; loving Zaydie of Alex, Carter, Zachary, Simon, Jordan, Levi, Maya and Caleb. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Sunday at 1 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (12 - 1 p.m.) Interment Shaare Torah Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Congregation Dor Hadash, 4905 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 or Hebrew Free Loan, 4307 Murray Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217. www.schugar.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019
