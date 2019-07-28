|
|
SLATER JOEL JAY
Age 76, of Dravosburg, died July 21, 2019 at Beaver Valley Nursing and Rehab Center in South Beaver Twp. Born October 16, 1942, in McKeesport, he was the son of the late Joseph B. and Betty (Hummel) Slater. Joel enjoyed driving limo and spending time at the beach. Joel is survived by his son, Garret (Mysti) Slater; his daughter, Joelle Slater (Mike) and grandchildren, Charlie, Katlyn, Jessica, Caitlin and Hannah. As per his request there was no viewing. Arrangement were handled by GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, PA 15066, www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Condolences can be sent to the family in care of the funeral home.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019