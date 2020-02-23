|
|
DAVIS JOEL W.
Joel W. Davis, 75, of Eighty Four, Nottingham Township, died suddenly on Friday, February 21, 2020 in the emergency room of Monongahela Valley Hospital in Carroll Township. He was born June 2, 1944 in Pottstown, PA; a son of the late Grover and Helen Piggott Davis. Mr. Davis was retired as a mechanic with U.S. Air Corporation in Moon Township and also owned and operated Finleyville Mini Storage. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War; was a member of American Legion Post 613 in Finleyville, New Eagle Beagle Club and Coraopolis Beagle Club; and was an avid hunter. Surviving are his wife, Carol Allridge Davis; a brother, George Davis, and a sister, Barbara Seabury, both of Phoenix, AZ; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 6-8 P.M. Tuesday and from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at KEGEL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville, where a service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020 with Reverend Richard J. Tusky officiating. Interment will follow in Finleyville Cemetery with full military honors accorded by Mon Valley Honor Guard and Firing Squad. American Legion Post 613 will conduct services at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to a . Condolences to kegelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020