Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
Age 65, accidentally, at her Bridgeville home, on Monday, October 28, 2019. Beloved daughter of Roy and the late Martha (Maroney) Hoover; sister of Terry (late Bill) Harper, Dan (Maureen) Hoover, Kathy O'Connor, Nancy (Bud) Ross, Bud (Jean) Hoover; dear aunt of Shannon, Brant, Corey, Ryan, Jennifer, Brandon, and Tom. JoEllen was a former employee for Highmark Insurance for over 20 years. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. As per JoEllen's wishes, there will be NO SERVICES. Arrangements by SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., Crafton, PA 15205.


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019
