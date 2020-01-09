|
GALARDI JOEY CORNYN
Age 37, of Jefferson Hills, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Joey is survived by his loving Mom, Rosemary Galardi. Joey was preceded in death by his Maternal Grandparents, Ruth R. Galardi "Alice" and Joseph J. Galardi "Guy - Guy". Joey's passions: Football and hanging out with Goober. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 1 to 8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Blessing Service will be held in the Funeral Home's Chapel on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. Officiated by Pastor Frank A. Rocco of The Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Joey's memory to The Church of Sutersville at 1683 Mars Hill Road, Sutersville, PA 15083. Online Condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020