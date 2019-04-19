SHORT JOHANNA G.

Age 20, was killed in a motorcycle accident on Saturday, April 13, 2019. She was accompanied into Heaven by the man she loved, Jacob Hoffman. Johanna was born at home in Butler County and home schooled with her six siblings. Johanna was currently employed at Starbucks as a store manager where she touched the lives of many. Johanna loved the outdoors. She was an excellent shot in archery and loved to hunt and fish. She enjoyed four wheeling and horseback riding. She was also an accomplished violinist. She was a woman who loved the Lord with all her heart. She would light up every room she walked into with her infectious smile. Even though she stood only 4'11', she had the biggest presence in the room. She was determined to succeed in everything she touched. She left this Earth doing what she loved most, motorcycling with the man she loved. She is survived by her dad, Michael Short; her mom, Shelley (Main) Short; her siblings, Michael (Candice) Short, Joshua (Jakayla) Short, Jonathan Short, Rheanna Short, Jesse (Katie) Short and Faith Short; her grandparents, Terry and Pat Main and Carol Short; her nieces, Isabella and Mia; and many extended family members in the Pittsburgh Area. We are so thankful to have been blessed with such a wonderful daughter and sibling. Our peace comes from the Lord. We will miss you Johanna. Friends will be received on April 27, 2019 from 2-3 p.m. At 3 p.m., a memorial and worship service will be held in her honor. All services will take place at the Sugar Grove Free Methodist Church, 210 Jamestown St., Sugar Grove, PA 16350. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Mercy Center for Women, 1039 E. 27th St., Erie, PA 16504 or to the Peterson-Blick Funeral Home, INC., 1003 Penna Ave., E. Warren, PA 16365 to offset funeral costs. Those wishing to make online condolences may do so by visiting:

