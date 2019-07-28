|
REIMOND JOHANNA JOHNS
Peacefully at home on Friday, July 26, 2019, formerly of South Side. Wife of Robert J. Reimond; mother of Coleen (Randy) Cumer; Darlene Schubert, Thomas Reimond and the late Robert Reimond, Jr. Also survived by six grandchildren. Friends received at the JOHN J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 119 South 15th Street, South Side on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Services on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at a time to be determined.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019