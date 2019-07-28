Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home
119 South 15th St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
412-431-0867
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home
119 South 15th St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home
119 South 15th St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHANNA REIMOND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHANNA JOHNS REIMOND

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHANNA JOHNS REIMOND Obituary
REIMOND JOHANNA JOHNS

Peacefully at home on Friday, July 26, 2019, formerly of South Side. Wife of Robert J. Reimond; mother of Coleen (Randy) Cumer; Darlene Schubert, Thomas Reimond and the late Robert Reimond, Jr. Also survived by six grandchildren. Friends received at the JOHN J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 119 South 15th Street, South Side on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Services on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at a time to be determined.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHANNA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now