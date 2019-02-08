JANIK JOHANNA M.

Age 79, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary Janik; her uncle, Michael Dunak; and longtime friend, Charles Alsopp. She is survived by many cousins. Johanna graduated from Stowe High School and went on to work at Blue Cross Blue Shield. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed scratch-off lottery tickets. Johanna was a longtime member of St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church. Friends will be received on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., at MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road, Kennedy Twp., where a service will be held at 12:30 p.m., Father Timothy Tomson officiating. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery. Very special thanks to Diane Fisher for all the help and care that she has given to Johanna.