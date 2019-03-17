|
LAMBERT JOHANNA M.
Age 91, on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James W. Lambert; survived by her youngest son, Jess J. Lambert and her eldest son, James W. Lambert. Johanna will be sadly missed by numerous loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister of Anthony Brahler. Friends and family received Monday only 4-8 p.m. at ANTHONY G. STAAB FUNERAL HOME, INC., 900 Chartiers Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15220. Committal service in the Chapel of Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Add a tribute: www. staabfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019