Anthony G. Staab Funeral Home
900 Chartiers Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
(412) 921-1705
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anthony G. Staab Funeral Home
900 Chartiers Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
Committal
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery
JOHANNA M. LAMBERT Obituary
LAMBERT JOHANNA M.

Age 91, on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James W. Lambert; survived by her youngest son, Jess J. Lambert and her eldest son, James W. Lambert. Johanna will be sadly missed by numerous loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister of Anthony Brahler. Friends and family received Monday only 4-8 p.m. at ANTHONY G. STAAB FUNERAL HOME, INC., 900 Chartiers Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15220. Committal service in the Chapel of Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Add a tribute: www. staabfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019
