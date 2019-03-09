|
MANDARINO JOHANNA
Johanna (Istik) Mandarino, age 75, on Thursday March 7, 2019 of Allentown. Daughter of the late John and Anna Mae (Shroeder) Istik. Wife of the late Nunzio Mandarino; loving mother of Stephen (Dana) Mandarino, Charles (Tracy) Mandarino and JoAnn (Lee) Piper; grandmother of Lauren (Marshall) Hutchison, Kandace, Stefany, Charles and Dominic Mandarino; sister of the late Marcia Istik; also survived by her best friend of sixty years, Pat "Dear" Brunner. Family and friends received Sunday from 2 to 9 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick, where a Blessing Service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. Send condolences to readshawfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 9, 2019