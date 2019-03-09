Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
JOHANNA MANDARINO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOHANNA MANDARINO Obituary
MANDARINO JOHANNA

Johanna (Istik) Mandarino, age 75, on Thursday March 7, 2019 of Allentown. Daughter of the late John and Anna Mae (Shroeder) Istik. Wife of the late Nunzio Mandarino; loving mother of Stephen (Dana) Mandarino, Charles (Tracy) Mandarino and JoAnn (Lee) Piper; grandmother of Lauren (Marshall) Hutchison, Kandace, Stefany, Charles and Dominic Mandarino; sister of the late Marcia Istik; also survived by her best friend of sixty years, Pat "Dear" Brunner. Family and friends received Sunday from 2 to 9 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick, where a Blessing Service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. Send condolences to readshawfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 9, 2019
