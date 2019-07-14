UYS DR. JOHANNES M.

Dr. Johannes Marthinus Uys died in Youngstown, Ohio, on July 3, 2019, at the age of 93. He was a husband, father and steel executive, who had a long career with several companies, including Youngstown Sheet and Tube, Jones and Laughlin, LTV, Allegheny Ludlum, Wheeling Pittsburgh, McLouth, and Sharon Steel. He was born in South Africa in 1929, son of J.M. Jurgens Uys and Esther Krog-Scheepers. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Reinette McKay Weidemann. He is also survived by children, J. Peter Brinker Uys of Atlanta, Tina Bedell (Peter) of Chicago, Eric Uys of Youngstown/Pittsburgh; grandchildren, Caroline and David Bedell of Chicago; as well as close family friend, Charles Wingo of Atlanta. His son, David, died in 1978. As a young man, Dr. Uys earned a BS in Chemistry and Physics, as well as an MS in Chemistry from the University of Pretoria. In 1955, he moved with his wife and oldest son to Cambridge, Massachusetts where he earned his Doctor of Science degree in Metallurgy at MIT. He enjoyed recounting how on his first trip to the USA, his plane needed to stop for refueling in Johannesburg, Kinshasa, Accra, Monrovia, Dakar, Lisbon, the Azores, and New York before reaching Boston. After MIT, he began work at Allegheny Ludlum Steel in Natrona Heights, PA. From there, he moved to the Youngstown Sheet and Tube Co., where he was Vice President of Technical Services. After retiring from his last corporate position at Sharon Steel in 1993, he was a volunteer consultant in Montevideo, Uruguay and Bangalore, India where he assisted local steel companies as part of an International Executive Service Corps aid program. Closer to home, he volunteered with the Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE) serving as Chairperson of the Youngstown Chapter. In his 30s and 40s, he was an Elder and Trustee of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Youngstown where he taught adult Sunday school. He was an avid tennis player at the Boardman-Canfield Swim Club where he was also a board member, and he was a fierce handball competitor at the Youngstown YMCA. He had a shelf full of trophies won in local tennis competitions. In his later years, he loved his weekly bridge game and dinner with his buddies at the Youngstown Country Club. In the winter, he stayed fit by swimming laps at the Youngstown JCC. He was loved by his family and friends. His curiosity, intelligence, and strength will not be forgotten.