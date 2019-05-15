BENCIVENGA, JR. DR. JOHN A.

Age 66, of Oakmont, died on Monday, May 13, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends. Dr. John was the beloved father of Natalie (David Passafiume) Bencivenga, Nicholas (Änna) Bencivenga, and Mia Bencivenga; beloved son of Carmella (Zaccari) and the late John A. Bencivenga, Sr. John was the former husband of Patricia S. Bencivenga, who remained his special friend and caregiver. John was preceded in death by his sister, Diane (surviving spouse and dear friend William) Kennedy. Friends and family will be received on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. at ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 378 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Irenaeus Church. John will then be interred in Lakewood Memorial Park. Online Condolences may be made to www.englishfuneralhome.com