Home

POWERED BY

Services
English Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
378 Maryland Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-6565
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
English Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
378 Maryland Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Irenaeus Church
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN BENCIVENGA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DR. JOHN A. BENCIVENGA Jr.


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
DR. JOHN A. BENCIVENGA Jr. Obituary
BENCIVENGA, JR. DR. JOHN A.

Age 66, of Oakmont, died on Monday, May 13, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends. Dr. John was the beloved father of Natalie (David Passafiume) Bencivenga, Nicholas (Änna) Bencivenga, and Mia Bencivenga; beloved son of Carmella (Zaccari) and the late John A. Bencivenga, Sr. John was the former husband of Patricia S. Bencivenga, who remained his special friend and caregiver. John was preceded in death by his sister, Diane (surviving spouse and dear friend William) Kennedy. Friends and family will be received on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. at ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 378 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Irenaeus Church. John will then be interred in Lakewood Memorial Park. Online Condolences may be made to www.englishfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now