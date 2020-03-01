|
|
BETCHCE JOHN A.
Age 87, of Ross Township, on Friday, February 28, 2020. Beloved husband for 55 years of Shirley (Watkins) Betchce. Loving father of the late Kimberly Donatelli-Cunningham; brother of Edna Kurus and the late Richard Betchce and Virginia Klimkowski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. John was an US Army Veteran having served with the 101st Airborne. John always loved to fly, after retirement he became a pilot. Family will welcome friends on Wednesday, March 4th from 4-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown, where a Blessing Service will be held following visitation at 8 p.m. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020