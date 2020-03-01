Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
8:00 PM
JOHN A. BETCHCE Obituary
BETCHCE JOHN A.

Age 87, of Ross Township, on Friday, February 28, 2020.  Beloved husband for 55 years of Shirley (Watkins) Betchce. Loving father of the late Kimberly Donatelli-Cunningham; brother of Edna Kurus and the late Richard Betchce and Virginia Klimkowski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. John was an US Army Veteran having served with the 101st Airborne. John always loved to fly, after retirement he became a pilot. Family will welcome friends on Wednesday, March 4th from 4-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown, where a Blessing Service will be held following visitation at 8 p.m. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020
