BLANK JOHN A. "JACK"
On Sunday, February 23, 2020, John A. "Jack" Blank, age 73, of South Park. Beloved husband of Diann (Chapman) Blank; father of Tracie J. (Thomas) Woodman and Scott V. (Carla) Blank; grandfather of Joshua Woodman and Hayley Woodman; son of the late John V. Blank and Helen T. Blank-Walters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Jack was a U.S. Army veteran, an avid sportsman, a devoted and active member of the Bucktails, 42nd PA Vol. Infantry, Co. B Reenactor, and an honorary lifetime member of the 9th PA Pittsburg Rifles. Friends received Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road, (at 6th St.) South Park Twp. (412) 655-4600 where a service will be held on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Jack's name to the American Battlefield Trust, P.O. Box 79535, Baltimore, MD 21279-0535 or to South Hills Pet Rescue, 15 Old 88, South Park, PA 15129. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020