Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
5636 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
412-655-4600
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
5636 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
5636 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:30 PM
Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
5636 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN BLANK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN A. "JACK" BLANK


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN A. "JACK" BLANK Obituary
BLANK JOHN A. "JACK"

On Sunday, February 23, 2020, John A. "Jack" Blank, age 73, of South Park. Beloved husband of Diann (Chapman) Blank; father of Tracie J. (Thomas) Woodman and Scott V. (Carla) Blank; grandfather of Joshua Woodman and Hayley Woodman; son of the late John V. Blank and Helen T. Blank-Walters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Jack was a U.S. Army veteran, an avid sportsman, a devoted and active member of the Bucktails, 42nd PA Vol. Infantry, Co. B Reenactor, and an honorary lifetime member of the 9th PA Pittsburg Rifles. Friends received Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road, (at 6th St.) South Park Twp. (412) 655-4600 where a service will be held on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Jack's name to the American Battlefield Trust, P.O. Box 79535, Baltimore, MD 21279-0535 or to South Hills Pet Rescue, 15 Old 88, South Park, PA 15129. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now