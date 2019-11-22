Home

Anthony G. Staab Funeral Home
900 Chartiers Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
(412) 921-1705
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:45 PM
JOHN A. "AL" BUZON

BUZON JOHN A. "AL"

Age 69, of Crafton Heights, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Deborah (Buchko) Buzon. Loving father of Jason (Anna) Buzon. Grandfather of Van and Haley Buzon. Brother of Jack (Diane) Buzon, James (Marian) Buzon, Jane (late Raymond) Merks, and the late Joanne Eagan. Al will be sadly missed by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Friends received 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday only at ANTHONY G. STAAB FUNERAL HOME, INC., 900 Chartiers Ave., Pgh., PA 15220. Funeral service in the funeral home on Monday at 12:45 p.m. Burial to follow funeral service in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials and donations be made to the American Legion Post 82, 421 Jane St., Carnegie, PA 15106, where Al was a proud and dedicated member. To leave a tribute, visit us at: www.staabfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019
