CAPEZZUTO JOHN A. "JOHNNY"

Age 89, of Ross Township, died Friday, March 8, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born October 18, 1929 in the Swissvale area of Pittsburgh, the son of the late Frank and Margaret (Brush) Capezzuto. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Anna Marie (Jocz) Capezzuto; his son, Jonathan Capezzuto and wife, Janie; his daughter, Robin Seneta and husband, Larry; his grandchildren, Jon Tyler Capezzuto, Christopher Capezzuto, Sierra Seneta and Carson Seneta; and his brother, Frank "Cheech" Capezzuto; and sister, Sarah "Sally" Toth. John served proudly as a Member of the Cement Masons Local 526 for over 50 years. He was an avid award-winning photographer and former Print Chairman of the Pittsburgh International Salon of Photographic Art. He enjoyed collecting and restoring antique gaming machines and other memorabilia. He was a loving husband and father, leading by example with his strong work ethic, kind heart and passion for found money. Johnny loved going to the gym daily and had a special bond with the wild birds, deer, turkey and his beloved chipmunks that he fed and cared for after retirement. Family and friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday at the SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 388 Center Avenue, West View, PA 15229 followed by a memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Good Samaritan Hospice House in Wexford, 146 Neely School Rd., Wexford, PA 15084. Please leave condolences at:

