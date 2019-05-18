CATANZARITE JOHN A.

Age 95, of McKees Rocks, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, May 17, 2019, with his family by his side. Beloved husband of the late Madeline "Tootsie" (Napoli); father of John, Jr. (Marie), James (Debbie), and Jeffrey (Patty) Catanzarite; grandfather of John III, Aimee, James, Jr. (Michelle), Brian (Lauren), Marissa (Brent) DeBona, Rocco, Matthew (Heather), and Julia; great-grandfather of Sydnee, Hannah, Gino, Ben, Tessa, and Sophia; brother of Annie Catanzariti, Lucy DeLuca, Rocco and the late Patsy, Joseph and Ernest; John was a proud veteran of the US Navy. He survived the Invasion of Normandy, when his LCT611 was hit by an 88MM German Artillery shell just off of Omaha Beach. John was a professional engineer and worked for several firms in the Pittsburgh area until he left the profession to work with his brother, Pat, as the manager of the Pat Catan's Craft Stores in Pittsburgh. Family and friends are welcome for Visitation on Monday 2-8 p.m. at the Kennedy Twp. location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Rd., McKees Rocks (Kennedy Twp.), PA 15136, 412-504-2000. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday 9:30 a.m. St. John of God Parish, the Church at St. Mary's. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the F.O.R. in McKees Rocks in John's name. Please view the online obituary www.musmannofh.com