KOCUR JOHN A.

Age 91, of Tampa, formerly of Pittsburgh and Minneapolis, died peacefully on February 26, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife and the love of his life, Shirley Kanaan Kocur; his parents, John and Margaret; sister, Millie Hyduke and brother, Richard. Survived by his children, Shirley (Chris Sloan), John (Cynthia Brinson), Bob (Concetta), Kathy (Chuck) Statler and Annie (Metin Huseyin); grandchildren, Quaid, Nash, Nick, Michael, Annie, Kat Statler, William Statler, Miles Huseyin and Seth Huseyin; and sister, Vera ("Dede") Griffin. Born in Springdale, Pennsylvania, John served in the Army during WWII. Upon his return, John attended Duquesne University and Georgetown Law School. John worked in private practice in Pittsburgh and then joined Crucible Steel. In 1969, he moved his family to Minneapolis to join Apache Corporation as a staff attorney. John became Apache's General Counsel, President and Chief Operating Officer. He was a member of its Board of Directors until 2013, including serving as Vice-Chairman. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m., March 30, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 821 South Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL. In honor of our father's belief in the importance of education, donations in his memory preferred to pinellaseducation.org

