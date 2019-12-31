|
MAJOR JOHN A.
Age 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019, of Baldwin. Beloved husband of 59 years to Mary Ann (Farkas) Major; cherished father of J. Mark (Ann Dicke), Maureen (Thomas) Krzan, Christine (Andrew) Tenney and the late Corinne Major; loving grandfather of Matthew (Rebecca), William and Corenne Krzan, Spencer and Ethan Tenney, and Ryan Dicke; proud great-grandfather of Emma and Jacob Krzan; brother of Edward J. (Lori) and the late Richard G. (survived by Louise) and Mildred J. Klein; brother-in-law of Ruth Winkowski; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. John was the owner and president of Typecraft Press, Inc. He was an avid golfer and active in his church and community. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Wednesday, January 1, 2020, 6-8 p.m. and Thursday, January 2, 2020, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Friday morning at 9:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish in St. Wendelin Church at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to St. Paul of the Cross Monastery Renovation Fund, 148 Monastery Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15203. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019