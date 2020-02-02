|
NAGG JOHN A. "JACK"
Age 77, of Butler, on January 30, 2020. Beloved husband for 51 years of Carol Ann Meyer Nagg. Loving father of John (Lisa) Nagg and Chris (Susan) Nagg. Brother of William (Diana) Nagg and Carlene (Cliff) Hawes. Proud grandfather of Lauren, Olivia, Jaxon, Leo, and Lucy. Friends received Sunday, 1-4 and Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 5864 Heckert Rd., Bakerstown. Funeral Mass Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Holy Sepulcher Church. A U.S. Army Veteran, Jack worked for 37 years as a civilian technician with the Army National Guard, remained active with various activities and services through the Butler VA and American Legion Post 778, Lyndora, was a devoted member of Holy Sepulcher Parish singing in the choir and active with Knights of Columbus, a member of John E. Mair Lodge 729, Mars, and enjoyed hunting and golf. Most of all, Jack loved his family, being "Poppy Jack" to his beloved grandkids and always attending their many events. Donations to a veteran's .
