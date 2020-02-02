Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Services
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
(724) 443-1505
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Sepulcher Catholic Church
JOHN A. "JACK" NAGG

JOHN A. "JACK" NAGG
NAGG JOHN A. "JACK"

Age 77, of Butler, on January 30, 2020.  Beloved husband for 51 years of Carol Ann Meyer Nagg.  Loving father of John (Lisa) Nagg and Chris (Susan) Nagg.  Brother of William (Diana) Nagg and Carlene (Cliff) Hawes. Proud grandfather of  Lauren, Olivia, Jaxon, Leo, and Lucy. Friends received Sunday, 1-4 and Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 5864 Heckert Rd., Bakerstown. Funeral Mass Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Holy Sepulcher Church. A U.S. Army Veteran, Jack worked for 37 years as a civilian technician with the Army National Guard, remained active with various activities and services through the Butler VA and American Legion Post 778, Lyndora, was a devoted member of Holy Sepulcher Parish singing in the choir and active with Knights of Columbus, a member of John E. Mair Lodge 729, Mars, and enjoyed hunting and golf.  Most of all, Jack loved his family, being "Poppy Jack" to his beloved grandkids and always attending their many events. Donations to a veteran's .


www.schellhaasfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020
