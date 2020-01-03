|
|
PATSEY, SR. JOHN A.
Age 84, of Penn Hills passed away at his home on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth R. Patsey who preceded him in death on September 15, 2019. Loving father of Danette (Mark) End, John (Dana) Patsey, Justin (Amy) Patsey, Luke (Laurel Yasko) Patsey, Matt (Marisa) Patsey, Mark Patsey and Michelle (Brian) Lang. Grandfather of 19 and great-grandfather of two. John was a longtime member of St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church. He received his BS in Physics from Salem College. John had a 35 year career with US Steel as a Metallurgical Engineer, having two patents to his name. He enjoyed golf, taking his kids fishing, and long walks. He enjoyed people watching and loved his family dearly. Friends and relatives will be received on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, January 6, 2020, 10 a.m. Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish, St. Gerard Church. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Salvation Army, 1101 5th Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068 or Light of Life Rescue Mission, 913 Western Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233 or to a .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020