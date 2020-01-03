Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish, St. Gerard Church
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN PATSEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN A. PATSEY Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN A. PATSEY Sr. Obituary
PATSEY, SR. JOHN A.

Age 84, of Penn Hills passed away at his home on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.  Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth R. Patsey who preceded him in death on September 15, 2019.  Loving father of Danette (Mark) End, John (Dana) Patsey, Justin (Amy) Patsey, Luke (Laurel Yasko) Patsey, Matt (Marisa) Patsey, Mark Patsey and Michelle (Brian) Lang. Grandfather of 19 and great-grandfather of two. John was a longtime member of St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church.  He received his BS in Physics from Salem College. John had a 35 year career with US Steel as a Metallurgical Engineer, having two patents to his name.  He enjoyed golf, taking his kids fishing, and long walks.  He enjoyed people watching and loved his family dearly. Friends and relatives will be received on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont.  Mass of Christian Burial Monday, January 6, 2020, 10 a.m. Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish, St. Gerard Church. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Salvation Army, 1101 5th Ave., New Kensington, PA  15068 or Light of Life Rescue Mission, 913 Western Ave., Pittsburgh, PA  15233 or to a .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -