PAVLASKY JOHN A.
Age 80, of Avalon, formerly of Brighton Heights, on a sunny Monday, March 9, 2020, God called John to join his golf foursome in Heaven. Beloved husband of Dorothy (Merman) Pavlasky of 55 years; cherished Dad of Juliann (Kent) Brier, Judi (Robert) Knott, and Joni (Michael) Telarico; Pap of Justin and Lindsay Brier, Olivia and John Aden Knott, and Matthew and Cameron Telarico; brother of Robert (Barbara) Pavlasky; fun-loving brother-in-law of Jean (late Eddie) O'Toole, Jim (late Peg) Merman, and Don (Dorothy) Merman all of FL; also survived by many nieces and nephews. NO VISITATION per John's request; a Funeral Mass will be held in Christ Our Savior, St. Cyril of Alexandria Church on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Christ Our Savior Parish, 3854 Brighton Rd., Pgh., PA 15212 or , 600 Waterfront Dr., #210, Pgh., PA 15222. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave., at Davis Ave., Pgh., PA 15212.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2020