More Obituaries for JOHN PETACH
JOHN A. PETACH

JOHN A. PETACH Obituary
PETACH JOHN A.

Age 92, of Bridgeville, on September 29, 2019. Beloved husband for 69 years of Leona Petach; loving father of Debbie (Thomas) Mountain and Lori Main; devoted grandfather of Christie (Michael) Zirngibl, Brad (Olivia) Mountain, Jocelyn (Bart) Blystone and Katelyn Main; great-grandfather of Ella and Dylan Zirngibl, Haley and Carrie Mountain and Wells John Blystone. Mr. Petach was a Veteran of the Korean War and served proudly with the U.S. Army and the Merchant Marines. He served on the board of directors for Bridgeville Trust and as an advisor for PNC Bank, Bridgeville. He was a past president and longtime member of the former Bridgeville Kiwanis Club. Friends received Sunday, 1-5 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday 1 p.m. at Holy Child Parish. Interment and military honors to follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Memorials may be made to . View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019
